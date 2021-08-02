PM Modi launches digital payment solution e-RUPI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the digital payment solution e-RUPI, a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution, today via video conference. e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that the eRUPI voucher is going to play a huge role in making DBT more effective in digital transactions in the country and will give a new dimension to digital governance. This will help everyone in targeted, transparent and leakage-free delivery.

He said e-RUPI is a symbol of how India is progressing by connecting people’s lives with technology. He also expressed happiness that this futuristic reform initiative has come at a time when the country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav on the 75th anniversary of independence.

He said in addition to the government, if any organization wants to help someone in their treatment, education or for any other work, then they will be able to give an eRUPI voucher instead of cash. This will ensure that the money given by him is used for the work for which the amount was given.

The Prime Minister said eRUPI is person as well as purpose specific. eRUPI will ensure that the money is being used for the purpose for which any help or any benefit is being provided.

The Prime Minister noted how technology is bringing in transparency and integrity in transactions and creating new opportunities and making them available to the poor. He mentioned that for reaching today’s unique product, the foundation was prepared over the years by creating the JAM system which connected mobile and Aadhaar.

The Prime Minister noted that the development of digital transactions in India has empowered the poor and deprived, small businesses, farmers and tribal population. This can be felt in the record of 300 crore UPI transactions in the month of July amounting to 6 lakh crore rupees.

The Prime Minister said India is proving to the world that we are second to none in adopting technology and adapting to it. When it comes to innovations, use of technology in service delivery, he said that India has the ability to give global leadership alongside major countries of the world.