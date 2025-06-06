PM Modi inaugurates world’s highest rail arch bridge, fulfills 150 years old dream of rail link to Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the world’s highest Chenab Bridge, the country’s first cable-stayed bridge at Anji and also flagged off two maiden Vande Bharat trains to Baramulla thereby fulfilling the nearly 150 years old dream of the Dogra rulers to link the Kashmir valley with rail.

Underlining that generations in Jammu and Kashmir had long dreamt of railway connectivity, Modi said that dream has today become a reality.

The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated at a height of 359 meters above the river, is the world’s highest railway arch bridge on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL). It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions.

A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Through the Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing existing travel time by 2-3 hours.

Emphasizing that both Chenab Bridge and Anji Bridge will serve as catalysts for prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said, “These landmark projects will not only boost tourism but also benefit various sectors of the economy, creating new opportunities for businesses and industries”.

He highlighted that enhanced rail connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir will open new doors for local entrepreneurs, driving economic growth. Modi noted that Kashmir’s apples will now reach major markets across India at lower costs, making trade more efficient.

Furthermore, dry fruits and Kashmir’s renowned Pashmina shawls, along with other traditional handicrafts, will now be easily transported to every corner of the country, strengthening the region’s artisanal industry.

He asserted that these structures are not just steel and concrete, but living symbols of India’s strength, standing tall in the rugged Pir Panjal mountains.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the USBRL is not just a name but a symbol of Jammu and Kashmir’s new strength and a testament to India’s growing capabilities.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the 272 kms USBRL project to the nation. The project, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

The Vande Bharat trains will offer a swift, comfortable, and reliable travel option for residents, tourists, and pilgrims among others.

In a major boost to last-mile connectivity especially in border areas, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various road projects worth Rs.46,000 crore.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in the Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region.