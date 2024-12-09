PM Modi inaugurates ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the three-day ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors summit – 2024’ at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura here.

Soon after his arrival at Sanganer International airport here, exactly at the scheduled time 1010 hrs, the Prime Minister straightway drove to the venue of the grand event and took a round of sprawling premises to inspect various pavilions and exhibitions.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Industries Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore briefed PM Modi on vital aspects of the summit.

Then the PM ceremonially inaugurated the summit. Governor Haribhau Bagade, Captains of business conglomerates, including Gautam Adani, Karan Adani, Anil Agrawal, Anand Mahindra and Kumar Mangalam Birla were present at the event.

Around 5,000 delegate investors from India and abroad will attend sessions in the three days. Among the 32 participating countries, the ones participating as ‘Summit Partner Countries’ are Denmark, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Malaysia, Spain, Cuba, Venezuela, Morocco, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Nepal, Oman, Poland and Thailand.

Among the remaining countries which are participating in the summit in different capacities are the USA, the UK, Germany, Australia, Indonesia, Egypt, Finland, Russia, Seychelles, Chad, Ecuador, Ghana, Iraq, Madagascar, Paraguay and Zimbabwe.

The major highlights of the three-day summit, in addition to the inaugural and country sessions, include the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) conclave, MSME Conclave and 12 thematic sessions that will bring together experts, policymakers, industry captains to dwell upon major challenges, technological transformations and emerging opportunities.

The 12 thematic sessions will be organised on key topics including women entrepreneurship, manufacturing, water management and sustainability, sustainable energy, healthcare, sustainable mining, startups, education, sustainable finance, agri-business, tourism and infrastructure and supply chain. These sessions will also emphasise Rajasthan’s focus on leveraging innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity to foster economic growth and global competitiveness.

Earlier, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, State Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, BJP State President Madan Rathore, former President Satish Punia and other senior BJP leaders welcomed the Prime Minister at the airport.

Governor Bagade and Chief Minister Sharma received PM Modi at the venue of the summit.