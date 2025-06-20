PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for Rs 18,600-crore infrastructure projects in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore to mark one year of the Government of Odisha.

The Prime Minister flagged off the new train services extending rail connectivity to the Boudh district for the first time.

In a major boost to clean energy and sustainable transport, the Prime Minister flagged off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system, supporting a modern, eco-friendly urban mobility network. Advertisement

Advertisement The Prime Minister released the Odisha Vision Document. Anchored around the landmark years of 2036 (when Odisha completes 100 years as India’s first linguistic State) and 2047 (when India celebrates 100 years of independence), the Vision will outline an ambitious and future-ready roadmap for inclusive growth.

As a tribute to the contribution of eminent Odias, PM Modi launched the ‘Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana’ initiative. It aims to transform their birthplaces into living memorials through museums, interpretation centers, statues, libraries, and public spaces honouring Odisha’s heritage while promoting cultural tourism.

Celebrating more than 16.50 lakh Lakhpati Didis as symbols of prosperity and self-reliance in the state, he felicitated women achievers from across the State.

“Our government is not limited to one-year achievements or five-year targets. We are building a roadmap for the coming decades,” stated Modi, noting that the Odisha government has drafted a special plan for 2036, the centenary year of the state.

He added that the Odisha BJP government also has a roadmap in place for 2047, marking 100 years of India’s independence. Having reviewed Vision 2036, he described it as highly ambitious and expressed full faith in the talent and dedication of Odisha’s youth to achieve every objective. “Together, we will take Odisha to new heights of development,” he affirmed, concluding with warm wishes.

The Governor of Odisha, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Ministers Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan & Ashwini Vaishnaw among other dignitaries graced the event.