PM Modi in Kerala to visit landslide-hit Wayanad

PM to visit Wayanad to review relief efforts
He will reach Kannaur at around 11 am tomorrow and from there, he will do an aerial survey of the landslide-affected area in Wayanad.
During the visit, Modi is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the worst-affected areas, followed by an on-ground assessment of the ongoing rescue and relief operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Kerala to assess the devastation caused by massive landslides in the Wayanad district. Upon landing at Kannur Airport, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The landslides, which struck on July 30, have claimed the lives of over 225 people, with more than 100 still reported missing.
The Wayanad district administration has confirmed the recovery of 226 bodies and over 400 body parts from the affected areas.
The Kerala state government has pledged immediate assistance to those affected in Mundakkai and Chooralmala.
Additionally, each family currently residing in relief camps will receive a one-time financial aid of Rs. 10,000 to help them recover from the disaster.
