PM Modi in Kerala to visit landslide-hit Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Kerala to assess the devastation caused by massive landslides in the Wayanad district. Upon landing at Kannur Airport, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

During the visit, Modi is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the worst-affected areas, followed by an on-ground assessment of the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Advertisement Modi will be briefed about the ground situation from officials and will visit a relief camp and a hospital to meet survivors and the families of victims. The landslides, which struck on July 30, have claimed the lives of over 225 people, with more than 100 still reported missing.

The disaster hit the villages of Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, Meppadi, and Kunhome in Wayanad.

Several teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army, have been carrying out the rescue operation. However, the hopes of finding more survivors are dwindling as the rescue operation enters its 10th day. The Wayanad district administration has confirmed the recovery of 226 bodies and over 400 body parts from the affected areas.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week, urged the central government to declare the incident a national disaster and recognize it as a severe calamity. The Kerala state government has pledged immediate assistance to those affected in Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the government will help families relocate from the disaster-hit areas.

Affected families will receive financial assistance, with an adult member from each family eligible for a daily allowance of Rs. 300 for up to two individuals.

This benefit will extend to three members in families with bedridden or long-term hospitalized patients and will be available for 30 days. Additionally, each family currently residing in relief camps will receive a one-time financial aid of Rs. 10,000 to help them recover from the disaster.