PM Modi holds road show in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening held a roadshow through the streets of Guwahati. He traversed a distance of approximately two kilometers, which drew warm response from the people.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received Prime Minister Modi at the airport as the electoral fervour grips the state with five seats of the state going to polls on April 19.

Moving forward, on April 17, PM Modi is slated to extend his campaign efforts to support Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury in Nalbari, before proceeding to Agartala, Tripura, to continue his electoral engagements.

Advertisement

The electoral landscape in Assam is set to witness its Lok Sabha elections unfold across three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, culminating in the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also held a road show in Upper Assam’s Jorhat constituency in support of Gaurav Gogoi, who is locked into a straight fight with sitting BJP MP Tapan Gogoi.