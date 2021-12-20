PM Modi holds pre-budget interaction with heads of private sector companies

In a pre-Budget presentation exercise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the top honchos of industries, banking, and all other important players of the economy belonging to the private sector.

Today’s interaction had been a part of the ongoing exercise to elicit inputs from sectors belonging to the cross-section of the economy.

The CEO and MD of TCS, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of Maruti Suzuki Kenichi Ayukawa, CMD Tractors and Farm Equipments Ltc, Mallika Srinivasan, and Chairman and MD of ReNew Power Sumant Sinha were among those present at the interaction with the Prime Minister.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office here, which released a video of the meeting at Modi’s office cum residence complex here, PM Modi interacted with leading CEOs of companies across sectors.

The Prime Minister discussed various issues with the sector-specific heads and sought their suggestions.

Modi held discussions with heads of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textiles, renewable, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space, and electronics among other sectors.

“This is one of many interactions being done by the Prime Minister ahead of the Budget to receive inputs and suggestions from the private sector,” a PMO top official later informed.