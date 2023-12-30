PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people and held a mega roadshow in Ayodhya on Saturday after he arrived in the city.

People showered flower petals on the Prime Minister during his roadshow.

People in the city turned up in a huge number to welcome the Prime Minister.

Entire Ayodhya was turned into a fortress with a heavy deployment of security personnel in the city.

After the roadshow, the Prime Minister inaugurated historic Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, which is constructed on the lines of Ram Temple.

He also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains and six new Vande Bharat Trains.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation three railway projects worth Rs 2300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region.

The projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project; Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project; and doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.