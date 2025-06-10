PM Modi Highlights 11 Years Of Defence Sector’s Significant Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that “the last 11 years have marked significant changes in our defence sector, with a clear focus on both modernisation and becoming self-reliant when it comes to defence production.”



Sharing a post on platform X, the Prime Minister hailed “11 Years Of RakshaShakti.”

He further said, “It is gladdening to see how the people of India have come together with the resolve to make India stronger.”

Prime Minister Modi has just completed 11 years in office (2014-2025). Bold initiatives, significant structural reforms, assertive foreign policy, electoral dominance, economic rise, and a new national narrative have characterised his governance during this period. Sworn in on May 26, 2014, and now in his third term since June 9, 2024, PM Modi’s governance has touched nearly every sphere, a tenure marked by bold initiatives, structural reforms, and an assertive foreign policy.



Over the past 11 years, India’s defence sector has transformed from import-dependent to a global exporter, powered by ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ & ‘Make-In-India’. Indigenous innovations like BrahMos missiles and advanced submarines have fortified the country’s security and global standing.



Defence exports now reach 100-plus countries, marking a historic rise in self-reliance. “As we celebrate 11 years of Raksha Shakti, we salute the strides toward a safer, stronger India,” the Ministry of Defense said in a post on its WhatsApp channel.