Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » PM Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on their statehood day

PM Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on their statehood day

Uttarakhand was formed on the 9 November 2000 as the 27th State of India, when it was carved out of northern Uttar Pradesh.

SNS | New Delhi | November 9, 2022 10:31 am

PM, uttarakhand Day, greets

File Photo

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on their Statehood Day.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Modi tweeted: “Statehood Day greetings to the people of Uttarakhand. This is a state closely associated with nature and spirituality. People from this state are making phenomenal contributions, across many sectors, to nation building. May Uttarakhand keep progressing in the coming years.”

Uttarakhand was formed on the 9 November 2000 as the 27th State of India, when it was carved out of northern Uttar Pradesh. It was earlier known as Uttaranchal, however, in 2007, it was renamed Uttarakhand

TAGS :

Related Latest News

PM, Rajnath visit Advani to greet him on birthday
PM declares war on corruption
Gujarat: PM Modi to visit Morbi today