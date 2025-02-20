PM Modi greets people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on their Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day.

Extending his greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day, Modi said Arunachal Pradesh is known for its rich traditions and deep connection to nature. He also wished that Arunachal Pradesh may continue to flourish, and may its journey of progress and harmony continue to soar in the years to come.

Modi also extended warm greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. He said the Mizo culture reflects a beautiful mix of heritage and harmony. Modi has also wished that Mizoram may continue to prosper, and its journey of peace, development, and progress reach even greater heights in the years to come.

Arunachal Pradesh, often referred to as ‘The Land of the Rising Sun,’ shares borders with Bhutan, China, and Myanmar, and its unique geographical location adds to its strategic importance. The state’s journey from the North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) to Union Territory in 1972, and finally achieving statehood on February 20, 1987, stands as a testament to its historical significance.

Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, a step above Union Territory in federal autonomy, on February 20, 1987. Hence, every year on February 20, to commemorate the official recognition of Mizoram as a full-fledged state, Mizoram celebrates its statehood day.