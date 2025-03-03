PM Modi goes on Lion Safari in Gujarat on World Wildlife Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a lion safari in Gir National Park in Gujarat on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister extended his wishes on World Wildlife Day. He wrote: “Today, on World Wildlife Day, let’s reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role — let’s safeguard their future for generations to come! We also take pride in India’s contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife.

PM Modi was seen donning a safari outfit and holding a camera to capture glimpses of Gir’s Asiatic lions. He also shared some pictures taken by him on his X handle. ”Lions and lionesses in Gir! Tried my hand at some photography this morning,” he wrote.

He wrote: “This morning, on #WorldWildlifeDay, I went on a Safari in Gir, which, as we all know, is home to the majestic Asiatic Lion. Coming to Gir also brings back many memories of the work we collectively did when I was serving as Gujarat CM. In the last many years, collective efforts have ensured that the population of Asiatic Lions is rising steadily. Equally commendable is the role of tribal communities and women from surrounding areas in preserving the habitat of the Asiatic Lion.”

The Prime Minister shared that ”over the last decade, the population of tigers, leopards, rhinos have risen too, indicating how deeply we cherish wildlife and are working to build sustainable habitats for animals.”

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday made a pilgrimage to the Somnath temple in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, where he prayed at the sacred Shiva shrine, the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The Prime Minister stayed overnight at Sinh Sadan, a forest guest house managed by the state forest department, in Sasan, after arriving from Somnath. There, he visited the Lord Shiva temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, on Sunday evening.

Currently, Asiatic lions inhabit approximately 30,000 square kilometers across 53 talukas in 9 districts of Gujarat. The Prime Minister introduced the concept of Bruhad Gir, expanding the conservation focus beyond Gir National Park and Sanctuary to cover a 30,000 sq. km area from Barda to Botad, where Asiatic lions are found. With the development of Greater Gir, he also ensured the welfare and progress of local communities.