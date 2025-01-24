PM Modi extends greetings on Uttar Pradesh’s 76th foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to Uttar Pradesh people on the occasion of the state’s 76th foundation day.

Emphasising on state’s rich cultural heritage, PM Modi said that the “holy land” of Uttar Pradesh has been engaged in creating new chapters.

“On the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, I extend my warm wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. This holy land, which has witnessed countless mythological and historical periods in Indian culture, has been engaged in creating new chapters of development for the last eight years,” PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi expressed faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and assured that the state will make an “invaluable” contribution in the creation of a developed India.

“I have full faith that with the government dedicated to public welfare and the amazing talent and tireless hard work of the people here, our beloved state will make its invaluable contribution in the creation of a developed India,” PM Modi said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the people of the state.

“Hearty congratulations to the people of the state on the 76th Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh, the holy birthplace of ‘Raghukul Nandan’ Lord Shri Ram and Yogeshwar Shri Krishna, blessed by the blessings of Baba Shri Vishwanath, the glorious land of creation, culture, values and bravery!” CM Yogi wrote on X.

CM Yogi added that UP is setting new benchmark under the leadership of PM Modi

“Under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the ‘growth engine’ of New India, New Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks of development, security and good governance every day,” CM Yogi said.

The celebration of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day only began in the year 2017 when then Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik suggested celebrating 24th January as Uttar Pradesh Day. Following this, in 2018, Uttar Pradesh celebrated its foundation day for the very first time in 68 years of Indian independence.

When India got its independence from the British Raj in 1947, it was still a country made of various provinces. Slowly different smaller provinces got together to form states. And on January 24, 1950, the United Provinces was officially renamed Uttar Pradesh and received its statehood.

