PM Modi dubs Vadhvan Port a “very special project”; set to lay foundation stone today

Ahead of his Maharashtra visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the ‘Vadhvan Port project’ a “very special project” and said it will contribute towards the development of India.

PM Modi also said that this project will reaffirm Maharashtra as a “powerhouse of progress”.

Replying to a social media post on X, PM Modi wrote, “A very special project that will contribute to India’s development. It will also reaffirm Maharashtra’s pivotal role as a powerhouse of progress.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Maharashtra on Friday to lay the foundation stone of the Vadhvan Port project worth around Rs 76,000 crores in Palghar.

In a social media post on X, MyGov wrote, “After being stalled for decades, the Vadhvan Port project is back on track and set to be operational by 2030.”

The thread added, “Vadhvan Port is set to become the ultimate shipping powerhouse, equipped with nine 1000-meter-long container terminals, multipurpose berths, liquid cargo berths, Ro-Ro berths, and a dedicated Coast Guard berth.”

The Vadhvan Port project will be one of India’s largest deepwater ports and will enhance India’s maritime connectivity and further strengthen its position as a global trade hub. It is set to be operational by 2030.

The total cost of this project is around Rs 76,000 crores. It aims to establish a world-class maritime gateway that will boost the country’s trade and economic growth by catering to large container vessels, offering deeper drafts, and accommodating ultra-large cargo ships, read the release from the office of the Prime Minister.

The port is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses, and contribute to the overall economic development of the region.

The Vadhvan Port project incorporates sustainable development practices, with a focus on minimizing environmental impact and adhering to stringent ecological standards. Once operational, the port will enhance India’s maritime connectivity and further strengthen its position as a global trade hub.