PM Modi distributes appointment letters to over 71,000 newly inducted govt recruits

Under the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday distributed appointment letters to over 71,000 newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organizations via video conferencing. He emphasised that his government was working in all the departments with the youth of the country as the focus point.

He said there is a campaign going on to provide government jobs in various ministries, departments and institutions of the country.

”Today also, more than 71,000 youths have been given appointment letters. In the last 1-1.5 years, almost 10 lakh youths have been given permanent government jobs by our government. This is a very big record in itself. In the tenure of any previous government, youths have not got permanent jobs in the Government of India in such a way in the mission board. But today, not only are lakhs of youths getting government jobs but these jobs are being given with complete honesty and transparency,” he said.

He expressed his happiness that the youths coming from this transparent tradition are also engaged in serving the nation with full devotion and honesty and expressed the hope that the pledge taken by India to build Viksit Bharat by 2047 will be fulfilled.

He said the policies of the last decade — Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Startup India, Stand Up India, Digital India — have been made, keeping the youth at the focus.

He said, ”India changed its policies in the space sector. India promoted manufacturing in its defence sector and the youth benefited the most from this. Today the youth of India is full of new confidence. Today we have become the fifth largest economy in the world. India has become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.”

Stressing that his government is supporting the youth in every way, PM Modi noted that ” Today, when a youth decides to start his own startup, he gets a whole ecosystem to support him. Today when a youth plans to make a career in sports, he is confident that he will not fail. Today, modern arrangements are being made for the youth at every step from training to tournaments in sports. ”

”Today, we are seeing a complete transformation in so many sectors. Today India has become the second largest country in the world in mobile manufacturing. Today, from renewable energy to organic farming, from space sector to defence sector, from tourism to wellness, the country is touching new heights in every sector..,” he stated.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary.

He said, ”It is the good fortune of our government that we got the opportunity to honour Chaudhary Sahab with Bharat Ratna this year. I pay my tribute to him. We celebrate this day as Kisan Diwas. On this occasion, I salute all the farmers of the country. Chaudhary Sahab used to say that India will progress only when the rural areas of India progress.”

He also that through the policies and decisions of his government, new opportunities for employment and self-employment are being created in rural India as well.

”A large number of youth have got employment in the agriculture sector…Just a few days ago, the government started the Bima Sakhi Yojana. The government’s goal is to connect every citizen of the country with insurance protection. This will also create employment opportunities in large numbers in rural areas..,” he noted.