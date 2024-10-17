PM Modi discusses development issues at NDA CMs’ Council meeting in Chandigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, chaired a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance Chief Ministers’ Council in Chandigarh to discuss national development issues.

Coming as it does soon after the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls and ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the meeting holds crucial significance.

Twenty chief ministers of the NDA and their deputies engaged in the half-day conclave, the first of its kind after many years.

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President J P Nadda, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were present in the meeting.

PM Modi was present all through the meeting, guiding the proceedings.

According to sources, the deliberations in this meeting covered a structured agenda covering all aspects of national development. “It also discussed subjects like observance of Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav and the Year of 50th anniversary of the attempt to murder democracy,” they said.

The proceedings of this CM Conclave commenced immediately after the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

There are, in all, 13 CMs and 16 Deputy CMs of the BJP whereas chief ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Meghalaya are ruled by NDA partners of the BJP.