Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US president Joe Biden on Monday and discussed the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials in a telephone conversation.

The phone call came after the US president expressed his solidarity with India as the nation faces a second wave of coronavirus disease in the country. US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other American leaders have come out in support of India in its battle against Covid-19.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden said in a Twitter post.

He was referring to India lifting the ban in April last year on the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol and rushing consignments to the US when the pandemic first hit the country. India is seeking speedier deliveries of key elements required in the manufacture of anti-Covid vaccines in India.

Among the steps taken by the US in the coming days will be the dispatch of personal protection kits, diagnostic kits and oxygen generation equipment, according to a post by US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and a phone call by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

“The US is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming Covid19 outbreak. As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India~ including its courageous healthcare workers,” Vice President Harris said in her post.

Meanwhile, Modi discussed with his Japanese counterpart the Covid-19 situation. They highlighted the importance of close India-Japan cooperation to overcome these challenges, such as by working together to create resilient, diversified and trustworthy supply chains, ensuring reliable supply of critical materials and technologies, and developing new partnerships.

The Chinese embassy issued a statement extending support to India. It also asked Chinese companies to cooperate to facilitate acquiring medical supplies and provide support and help according to India’s need.