PM Modi deeply disappointed people of Manipur: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet again deeply disappointed the people of Manipur by not visiting the strife-torn state though he was in Assam.

It may be mentioned that the ethnic clashes that erupted in the state of Manipur on May 3, 2023 continued unabated. Scores of people have lost their lives while thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

The Congress has been attacking the Prime Minister for not visiting the strife-torn state.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s visit to Assam, Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X wrote, “The PM has yet again deeply disappointed the people of Manipur. He went to Guwahati and spent a night there as well. But he did not visit nearby Manipur. It is all the more perplexing, given that the state is now under President’s Rule.”

“When will Mr Modi reach out directly to the people of Manipur who have gone through so much distress, pain, agony and suffering over the past twenty one months – all after they had given the BJP and its allies such a decisive mandate almost exactly three years back? They wait and wait and wait……..,” the MP said.

Notably, Manipur was brought under President’s Rule on February 13 following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who stepped down amid internal dissent within the state BJP unit and mounting pressure from the opposition Congress.