PM Modi congratulates Singapore’s Lawrence Wong on his party’s landslide victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his heartiest congratulations to Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on his People’s Action Party (PAP) securing a “resounding victory” in the general elections.

“Heartiest congratulations @Lawrence WongST on your resounding victory in the general elections. India and Singapore share a strong and multifaceted partnership, underpinned by close people-to-people ties. I look forward to continue working closely with you to further advance our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Mr Modi said in a message also shared in a post on his social media handle X.

Clinching a 14th successive election victory, Lawrence Wong–led Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party on Sunday registered a decisive victory, media reports said.

In a post shared on X, Mr Wong said: “Singaporeans have given the @PAPSingapore a clear and strong mandate to govern. I am humbled by and grateful for the faith you have placed in me and my team.”

India-Singapore relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Singapore in September 2024. Modi has visited Singapore five times since assuming office in 2014.

With shared history, a long tradition of friendship based on trust and mutual respect, and extensive cooperation across a wide range of areas, India-Singapore cooperation has deepened and diversified over the years.

Singapore is India’s largest trade partner in ASEAN. It is the leading source of foreign direct investment, among the largest sources of External Commercial Borrowings and Foreign Portfolio Investment.

Ethnic Indians constitute about 9 per cent or around 3.8 lakhs of the resident population of 4.19 million in Singapore. In addition, among the 1.86 million foreigners residing in Singapore, about 20 per cent or around 3.8 lakhs are Indian expatriates, mostly serving in financial services, IT, construction, and marine sectors or are students.