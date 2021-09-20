Follow Us:
PM Modi congratulates newly sworn in Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

SNS | New Delhi | September 20, 2021 2:27 pm

PM Narendra Modi (PIB photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi following his swearing in as the chief minister of Punjab.

In a tweet, Modi said he would continue to work with the Punjab government for the well being of the people of the State.

“Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn-in as Punjab’s Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Charanjit Singh Channi’s appointment preceded a political drama inside the Punjab Congress party, a result of inner party bickering over the issue of party and state leadership.

A lawyer, management graduate, and self proclaimed lifelong student, and pro-Dalit, Channi has been a self-made politician, who was reportedly an active participant in the protest against the leadership of his predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh.

