PM Modi congratulates new CJI DY Chandrachud

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud on being sworn in as Chief Justice of India.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Congratulations to Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud on being sworn in as India’s Chief Justice. Wishing him a fruitful tenure ahead.”

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

Justice Chandrachud took the oath at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit, Supreme Court judges’ and other dignitaries.

On October 11, former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit named Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the senior most judge in the Supreme Court, as his successor. Justice Lalit retired on November 8.

(With inputs from IANS)