PM Modi congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

On Monday, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sadhu received congratulation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her achievement.

The PM took to his Twitter handle and shared, “Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe. Best wishes to her for her future endeavors.”

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also congratulated her saying “she makes the nation proud.”

“Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned as Miss Universe 2021. Once again a daughter of India makes the nation proud. Best wishes for all your future endeavors beta!” he wrote on Twitter.

Lara Dutta was the last to bag the crown in the year 2000. And in the present 2021, Harnaaz edged out 79 countries to bring the crown. The 70th Miss Universe 21 was held in Eilat, Israel. Our present Miss Universe has already brought numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

She will also star in Punjabi films like ‘Yaara Diyan Poo Baran’ and ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’.

(With imports from ANI)