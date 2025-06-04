PM Modi congratulates Lee Jae-myung on being elected South Korea President, says, “Look forward to working together”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday congratulated Lee Jae-myung on his election as South Korea’s president, saying he “looks forward to working together to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership.”

Lee Jae-myung, South Korea’s centre-left candidate, was officially declared president on Wednesday following a snap election triggered by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk-yeo.

Advertisement

“Congratulations to Mr Lee Jae-Myung on being elected as the President of the Republic of Korea (ROK). Look forward to working together to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership,” Mr Modi said on platform X.

Advertisement

Lee Jae-myung’s victory comes after months of political turmoil triggered by the stunning but brief imposition of martial law by the now-ousted conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol.

India and South Korea formed a “Strategic Partnership” in 2010, which was elevated to “Special Strategic Partnership” in 2015 during the state visit of Prime Minister Modi to Seoul. Both India and South Korea commemorated 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.

Later, PM Modi also paid a state visit to South Korea in February 2019 when he unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Yonsei University. PM Modi also gifted a Bodhi sapling to Gimhae City. He received the Seoul Peace Prize for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth.