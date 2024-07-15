PM Modi congratulates KP Sharma Oli on his appointment as Nepal Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated KP Sharma Oli on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. In a social media post on ‘X’, Mr Modi said he looks forward to further expanding the mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries.

“Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples,” the prime minister wrote.

Oli, the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPI-UML), was appointed as the new Prime Minister of Nepal by President Ram Chandra Paudel after the expiration of the deadline to stake the claim for the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

Oli was the only leader who staked his claim for the post with support from Nepali Congress.

Earlier on Friday, Nepal President Paudel had called the political parties in the country’s Parliament to stake claim for the PM’s post after Pushpa Kamal Dahal lost the confidence motion and his government collapsed.

Oli and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba have joined hands to form the government. They signed a deal in this regard on July 2.

While the deal has not been made public yet, the two leaders are likely to rule the country on a rotational basis until the next general elections in 2027.