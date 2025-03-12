PM Modi conferred highest civilian award of Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the highest civilian award of Mauritius at the 57th National Day Celebrations of the island nation.

During the celebrations, Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (G.C.S.K) award on Prime Minister Modi. This is the first time that an Indian leader received this honour.

Modi, who attended the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as the Chief Guest for the second time in the last 10 years, dedicated this award to the special friendship between India and Mauritius and to the 1.4 billion people of India and their 1.3 million brothers and sisters in Mauritius.

PM Modi, in his remarks at the event, said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude for being conferred the highest National Award of Mauritius. This is not just my honour. It is the honour of 1.4 billion Indians. It is a tribute to the centuries-old cultural and historical bonds of kinship between India and Mauritius.”

“It is an acknowledgment of our shared commitment to regional peace, progress, security and sustainable development. And, it is a symbol of the shared hopes and aspirations of the Global South. I accept this Award with full humility and gratitude,” he said.

“I dedicate it to your ancestors who came from India to Mauritius centuries ago, and to all their generations. Through their hard work, they wrote a golden chapter in the development of Mauritius and contributed to its vibrant diversity. I also embrace this honour as a responsibility. I reaffirm our commitment that we will continue to make every effort to enhance India-Mauritius Strategic Partnership to greater heights,” PM Modi added.

During the National Day celebrations, an Indian Navy marching contingent participated in the parade. An Indian Naval Ship also made a Port Call to coincide with the National Day celebrations.

It is also the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.