PM Modi commends grassroots efforts in strengthening fight against Tuberculosis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, extended his heartfelt appreciation to everyone contributing to India’s ambitious mission of eradicating Tuberculosis.

He emphasised the growing momentum in grassroots efforts that are paving the way for a healthier and TB-free India.

Responding to a post by Union Minister JP Nadda on X, he wrote: “I compliment all those who are strengthening the fight against TB and contributing to a #TBMuktBharat. It is noteworthy how this effort is gaining momentum at the grassroots level, thus ensuring a healthier India.”

Earlier, in a post on X on Tuesday, Nadda said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India is leading from the front in the global fight against TB.”

The Union minister pointed out that it was the prime minister’s vision to make Jan Andolan the pivot to eliminate TB from the country. “Guided by this, we have successfully completed 100 days of Intensified TB campaign with the fulcrum being ‘#JanBhagidaari’,” he said.

He further said that through more than 1.94 lakh awareness activities, the Jan Andolan also led to active involvement of over 33,000 elected representatives and 22 line ministries exhibiting a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach to TB elimination.

“We could mobilise the community for effective nutritional support through 1.05 lakh new Nikshay Mitras distributing more than 3 lakh nutrition food baskets. During this drive, more than 13.46 lakh Nikshay Shivirs were held across states where 12.97 crore vulnerable people were screened for TB. This targeted approach resulted in identification of 7.19 lakh TB cases. 2.85 lakh asymptomatic TB cases were identified early who would have otherwise gone undetected,” he said.

The Union minister said the pillars of primary healthcare – 1.7 lakh Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs – have taken TB care closer to the communities. As a result of all-round targetted and collaborative efforts, over 46,118 Gram Panchayats have been awarded TB-free certification, which is hugely commendable.

“Enthused by this, the Intensified TB Elimination drive is being scaled up nationwide to include all districts. Yes, we will achieve a #TBMuktBharat together!” Nadda asserted.