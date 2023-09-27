Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, revealed that central ministers did not extend their cooperation during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which he initiated in 2003 during his first term as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. PM Modi asserted that foreign investors faced threats to deter them from investing in Gujarat, yet the summit continued to thrive despite these challenges.

Reflecting on the 20-year journey of the investor summit, PM Modi highlighted that Vibrant Gujarat achieved success despite obstacles from the then UPA government at the Center.

“The central ministers used to tell me that they would definitely come. Pata nahi peeche se danda chalta tha, vo mana kar dete the. They never cooperated, they used to create roadblocks,” PM Modi disclosed.

He further mentioned that investors were subjected to threats, but their unwavering commitment to the principles of good governance, fair governance, equitable growth distribution, and transparency brought them to Gujarat.

PM Modi also recalled the year 2009 when global recession loomed large, and many advised against hosting Vibrant Gujarat. However, he firmly stood by the event, emphasizing its importance in maintaining continuity and resilience in the face of adversity.

The Prime Minister underlined his belief that Gujarat’s development was intertwined with the nation’s progress. He expressed disappointment that the UPA government viewed the summit through a political lens rather than appreciating its economic significance.

PM Modi went on to highlight Gujarat’s transformation into an agricultural, financial, industrial, and manufacturing hub in the 21st century, breaking away from its traditional identity as a trading state.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, was designed to attract foreign investments to the state. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the summit, and the Gujarat government plans to commemorate this milestone.