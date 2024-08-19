PM Modi celebrates ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with school children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan with school children, who tied rakhis on his wrist.

The special event organised at his New Delhi residence, was marked with joy and warmth, as young girls from various schools gathered around the Prime Minister to tie the sacred thread (rakhi) on his wrist.

In a video shared by a state-run news channel, PM Modi is seen seated in a chair, surrounded by enthusiastic school children.

The girls, taking turns, tied rakhis on his wrist, including a specially designed rakhi themed on “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (One Tree in Mother’s Name), highlighting a message of environmental awareness.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in your relationships and happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in life,” Modi expressed in a post on X.

Raksha Bandhan, a significant Hindu festival, celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters.

On this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brothers’ wrists as a symbol of their affection and prayers for their well-being. In return, brothers vow to protect their sisters from harm and stand by them through life’s challenges.