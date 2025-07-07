PM Modi Calls for Global Cooperation on Environment and Health at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the session on ‘Environment, COP30, and Global Health’ at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, emphasizing the importance of global cooperation in addressing environmental and health challenges.

Expressing gratitude to Brazil for initiating a discussion on these critical topics, the Prime Minister said: “I’m grateful to Brazil for initiating a discussion on these topics at the BRICS Summit because these are important subjects for the future of humankind.”

The BRICS Summit, themed “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Governance,” brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as new member countries, to deliberate on pressing global issues.

PM Modi stressed the need for comprehensive reforms in global institutions to address the marginalization of the Global South and 21st-century challenges.

He advocated for a multipolar and inclusive world order, highlighting the importance of diversity and multipolarity as valued strengths of BRICS.

PM Modi emphasized that developing countries require greater support for sustainable development, including access to climate finance and technology.

He called for responsible AI governance, balancing innovation with ethical considerations, to ensure AI benefits all, particularly the developing world.

The summit today concluded with the adoption of the ‘Rio de Janeiro Declaration’, reflecting shared priorities across BRICS nations.