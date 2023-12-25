PM Modi assures support to Tamil Nadu, deputes Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess flood situation

In the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Michaung, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured support for Tamil Nadu and deputed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess the flood situation.

In a post on X, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister’s prompt attention to the dire situation.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi called me to inquire about the unprecedented floods in Southern Tamil Nadu, immediately after #CycloneMichaung,” CM Stalin said in the post.

The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of the urgent need for financial support from the Union government to address the mounting challenges faced by the state.

“I have explained to him the massive rescue and relief efforts undertaken by the state government, despite resource constraints, and sought immediate financial support from the Union government,” he added.

In response to the Chief Minister’s plea, PM Modi assured full support from the Union government to help Tamil Nadu overcome these twin calamities.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister conveyed that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been deputed to assess the flood situation on the ground.

“Prime Minister has assured the support of the Union government to overcome these twin calamities and conveyed that he has deputed Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman to assess the flood situation,” Stalin said.

Advertisement

As Tamil Nadu grapples with the aftermath of the cyclone and flooding, the state government and the Centre have jointly mobilised a massive rescue and relief operation to help the affected people.

As many as 35 deaths have been reported so far in the ongoing flooding, with Thoothukudi district accounting for 22 fatalities and Tirunelveli 13.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said the rescue operation in the flood-affected southern districts of the state has been completed and the focus now is on the restoration of basic services there. However, communication lines in some districts are still in disarray in the aftermath of the flood.

Roads and railway tracks have been left inundated due to the incessant rainfall across the state.