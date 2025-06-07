PM Modi assures Khap chief Surender Solanki that promises made to Delhi’s rural belt will be fulfilled

As a triple engine government is now driving the national capital towards a ‘Viksit Delhi,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that issues affecting the rural region will also be resolved, and the dispensation will live up to all their promises.

Recently, rural Delhi’s prominent voice, Palam 360 Khap chief Surender Solanki had met PM Modi at his residence and apprised him of the long pending issues of the national capital’s villages.

Advertisement

According to Solanki, the PM has assured the rural leader that the government will deliver on all of its promises made to the rural belt and resolve their issues.

Advertisement

Solanki also presented a portrait of one of the most revered saints of South West Delhi’s villages Dada Dev Maharaj to PM Modi.

He requested the PM that master plan 2041 be implemented as soon as possible, as the same is going to benefit Delhi’s neglected villages.

The rural representative apprised PM about the alternative plots that were to be given to the farmers against their land which was acquired in the past, while he also mentioned about the poor and landless farmers of rural Delhi who are yet to get benefits under the twenty point program launched back in 1975.

Solanki informed that PM has thanked Delhi’s rural belt for electing the double engine government.

Since a while Delhi’s villages have faced neglect by the previous government, said Solanki, adding that now people have hope that the present dispensation led by Rekha Gupta under PM Modi’s guidance will improve the situation of the national capital’s rural belt.

On behalf of the rural population he thanked the government for the ongoing works and upcoming initiatives for the development of villages, expressing hope that the city will move on the path of development and the overall situation of the 360 villages will change.