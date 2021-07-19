Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured his Nepal counterpart, Sher Bahadur Deuba, that India will further enhance its relations with Nepal through covid -19 vaccine supply to the Himalayan nation.

The two Prime Ministers today spoke to each other for the first time since Deuba was appointed as the PM of Nepal.

Taking to Twitter following the phone conversation, Modi said: “Spoke with Prime Minister @DeubaSherbdr to convey my congratulations and best wishes. We will work together to further enhance the wide-ranging cooperation between India and Nepal, including in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Deuba on Sunday won the vote of trust in Parliament and will continue to serve as Prime Minister for another one and half years.

The Nepal Foreign Ministry said the two Prime Ministers “discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations” and Modi “assured early supply of Covid vaccines to Nepal”.

On its part, India’s External Affairs Ministry said the two leaders discussed, in particular, ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in the context of the ongoing efforts against the health crisis.

Nepal is awaiting a consignment of one million Covishield vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India (SII) as Kathmandu had already made a downpayment in February.

Following India’s ban on vaccine supplies, the SII had stopped exporting the jabs.

..With IANS inputs