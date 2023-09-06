PM Modi asks ministers to download ‘G20 India app’ ahead of summit

Ahead of the G20 summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised all the ministers to download the G20 India mobile app to be held in New Delhi this week.

The Ministry of External Affairs in India has launched the mobile application titled ‘G20 India’, which will mark a considerable digital milestone ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held in New Delhi. The app offers users a comprehensive, interactive guide to event-related information. Features of this application include a calendar for the G20 India 2023 event, resources, media, and insightful details about the G20.

The Prime Minister said that the app would help the ministers to interact with foreign delegates seamlessly. The unveiling of the ‘G20 India’ mobile app strengthens India’s ongoing technological progress and emphasizes the nation’s commitment to leveraging digital tools to ameliorate major global events.

Advertisement

The government of India has launched a G20 India app ahead of the G20 summit being held under India’s presidency on September 9-10 this year. The app will function till India’s G20 presidency.

With the G20 India app, the Indian ministers can overcome language as well as communication barriers with the foreign delegates. The G20 India mobile app has services built in which people can access in 24 languages.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.