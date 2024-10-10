PM Modi arrives in Vientiane as his two-day visit to Laos commences today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vientiane as his two-day visit to Laos commences Thursday.
He is on a two-day visit to Vientiane, Lao PDR at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summit. This year marks a decade of India’s Act East Policy.
Earlier today, in a departing statement, Mr Modi said, ”This year we are marking a decade of our Act East Policy. I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation.”
He said the East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
PM Modi said, ”We share close cultural and civilisational ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by the shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties. ”
He expressed confidence that this visit will further deepen India’s engagement with ASEAN countries.