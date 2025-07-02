PM Modi arrives in Ghana to a warm welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday arrived in Ghana on a two-day visit, marking the first time an Indian prime minister has visited the country in over three decades.

President John Dramani Mahama gave PM Modi a warm welcome at the airport, where he was accorded a Guard of Honour and a 21-gun salute.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold high-level talks with President Mahama to review bilateral relations and identify new areas of cooperation.

The two leaders will discuss ways to strengthen trade, investment, and economic ties between the two nations.

Ghana is one of West Africa’s fastest-growing economies, and India is its largest destination for exports, with gold accounting for over 70% of India’s imports from Ghana.

During his visit, the prime minister will address the Ghana Parliament on Thursday marking a significant moment in the history of India-Ghana relations.

India and Ghana are expected to sign key agreements focusing on trade, infrastructure, healthcare, and digital technology.

The visit aims to boost economic ties, with a focus on vaccine development, defense cooperation, and digital infrastructure partnerships.

The visit underscores the warm and long-standing ties between Ghana and India, with both nations committed to strengthening their strategic partnership.

PM Modi’s visit to Ghana is part of a five-nation tour that will also take him to Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.