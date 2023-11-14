“PM Modi, Amit Shah will come and instigate our people”: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot targets BJP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot targeted his sole competitor BJP on Tuesday, alleging that it always sticks to its agenda of instigating people on the religious lines in the run-up to polls.

“Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, and all leaders will come to Rajasthan and will do all sorts of things to instigate people. I challenge them, in whichever state you (BJP) are going to, you should talk about the work they (those respective state governments) have done for its people…if you want to comment on the development that we have done, you can do it…,” Gehlot told reporters.

“We are seeking votes on the basis of the developmental work we have done. They (BJP) have their old agenda over religion and they keep imposing it on Rajasthan so that people get instigated,” Gehlot furthered his attack on the BJP.

Later this week, BJP’s star campaigners PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda are going to address a series of election rallies across the western Indian state. PM Modi will address a huge rally in Barmer on Wednesday, and in Bharatpur and Nagaur later on Saturday.

This week, Nadda and Shah will be in Rajasthan with each addressing four and five rallies or roadshows, respectively, their itinerary document showed. While Nadda will cover the Dausa, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer districts, Shah will visit Tonk, Rajsamand, Bundi, and Ajmer districts.

BJP President JP Nadda will release the election manifesto or ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Jaipur this Thursday.

Party sources earlier told ANI that the manifesto may encompass relief measures for government employees addressing wage disparities, support for unorganised sector workers, and expansion of the Devnarayan scheme for religious site development.

The manifesto may also include five dozen commitments, such as free education up to post-graduation for students, and providing gas cylinders to families covered under the Ujjwala and Ladli Sister schemes for Rs 450, said party sources.

BJP manifesto committee comprises Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Coordinator Ghanshyam Tiwari, Co-coordinator Kirodi Lal Meena, National Minister Alka Singh Gurjar, former Deputy Speaker Rao Rajendra Singh, former Central Minister Subhash Maharia, Prabhulal Saini, and Rakhil Rathore, among others.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Ashok Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.