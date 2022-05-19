After PM Modi, Amit Shah set to attend a rally in HP’s Sirmaur district

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Shimla on 31 May, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to attend a rally in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, state BJP chief and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap said here on Thursday.

He informed about Shah’s visit to Himachal after a meeting with Harsh Chauhan, chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and Ananta Nayak, member of the Commission in New Delhi on Thursday.

Kashyap said during the meeting, that the issue of granting ST status to Hati community residing in trans-Giri area was discussed extensively and soon the community will get the status.

He stated that it is the BJP that took up the demand of the natives of this area with the Centre government and earlier, a delegation led by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had met Amit Shah on the issue.

The Hati community enjoys a tribal status in Uttarakhand which shares a border with the Sirmour district as they were accorded this status long back in 1968. The people residing in Uttarakhand and Himachal in the trans-Giri area share similar culture and socio-economic conditions.

The ST status to the community will benefit about three lakh population of 154 panchayats of the trans-Giri area which falls under four assembly constituencies of Shillai, Paonta, Renuka, and Pachhad in the Sirmaur district.

Recounting the long struggle by the BJP to get the Hati community the tribal status during the Congress governments, Kashyap said the demand was rejected several times by the Congress while the BJP governments at the Center and in the state have always taken a favourable stand for the Hati community and the current Central government has understood the long pending demand of the community and the reality of the struggle.

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Himachal when this status is awarded to the community by the Central government and attend a rally to be held on this historic occasion, he added.