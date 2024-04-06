Priyanka asks voters to recognize reality of Modi govt’s 10 years’ guarantees

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged the voters to recognize and assess the reality of the Modi government’s 10 years of rule and the guarantees he made to the public, and consider the Congress ‘Nyay Patra’ for real guarantees offered to them.

Addressing an election rally here along with Congress leaders, including her mother Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Gehlot and others, Priyanka said, “Modiji has made promises and has diverted your attention in the name of religion, caste, women and Dalits. Now is the time for you to show them the truth”.

“Please vote based on your experience. We will support you in changing the situation. This election is for you, for the country, for the soil of the country. Save the country’s constitution and democracy with each and every vote of yours. The misuse of institutions like ED, CBI, and IT be checked. Public has also not believed on the genuineness of EVMs used in polls”, she said.

Advertisement

She said, “The time has come to recognize reality. All you get to hear is that this time it is ‘400 ke par’ (400 seats) more than where Modi is travelling. Sometimes in an aeroplane, sometimes under water in the sea…this is what is visible. Wherever you faced problems, no one came to help you. All the schemes are for big industrialists. They say that they will give a 5 kg ration but will not provide employment, will not let your children stand on their feet”.

Recalling Modi government’s assurance of 2 crore jobs every year, she claimed, ” Today unemployment is at its peak. You have seen Modi ji and BJP government for 10 years. What did they do to remove unemployment? Came up with a scheme like Agniveer. The hopes of the youth joining the army were dashed. Papers are being leaked in every state of the country and they are not getting jobs”.

“The situation of inflation is such that the price of a LPG cylinder was reduced two months before the elections. A unique thing is that in the last five years, has your struggle been seen on TV or media, is it read in newspapers? As soon as the BJP arrived, Chiranjeevi Yojana was stopped in Rajasthan.

“Insurance of Rs 25 lakh now becomes Rs 5 lakh. Did you get to read this? The conditions are so bad in the country. There is no hearing. We are seeing big industrialists living in big palaces, how their marriages are going on. Thousands and crores of their loans are waived off”, she alleged.

She also highlighted the party’s manifesto (Nyay Patra) released in Delhi on Friday, saying it carried people’s voice and dreams to be fulfilled if the party voted to power in the general elections.