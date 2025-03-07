PM Modi addresses rising concern of lifestyle diseases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the rising concern of lifestyle diseases, particularly obesity, which has become a major health threat and referred to a recent report predicting that by 2050, over 440 million Indians will be hit by the ailment.

“This alarming figure indicates that one in every three people could face serious health issues due to obesity, potentially making it a life-threatening condition,” Modi said while addressing the gathering at Silvassa, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

To combat this, the Prime Minister urged everyone to take proactive steps to reduce obesity. Modi emphasised the importance of reducing the consumption of cooking oil by 10 per cent each month, asking people to commit to using 10 per cent less oil in their daily cooking.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the inclusion of regular physical activity, like walking a few kilometers daily, to maintain a healthy lifestyle and prevent obesity. “India is committed to achieving the vision of a developed nation. Only a healthy nation can achieve such a goal,” Modi said.

PM Modi launched various development works worth over Rs 2580 crore in Silvassa, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and also inaugurated the Namo Hospital in Silvassa earlier to the event. The Prime Minister inaugurated NAMO Hospital (Phase I) in Silvassa. This 450 bedded hospital, built at the cost of over Rs 460 crore, will significantly strengthen healthcare services in the Union Territory. It will provide state-of-the-art medical care to the people in the region, especially the tribal communities.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of today’s healthcare projects, as it coincides with Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

He emphasised that Jan Aushadhi ensures affordable treatment. Under this initiative, the government is providing quality hospitals, free treatment under Ayushman Bharat, and affordable medicines through Jan Aushadhi centers.

More than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi centres across the country offer medicines at up to 80 per cent lower prices. Around 40 Jan Aushadhi centers are benefiting the people of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu. The government aims to open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi centers nationwide in the future.

“Since the launch of this initiative, nearly Rs 6,500 crore worth of affordable medicines have been provided to the needy, saving over Rs 30,000 crore for the poor and middle class. This initiative has made the treatment of several critical diseases more affordable, demonstrating the government’s sensitivity to the needs of ordinary citizens,” Modi said.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister pointed out that under the leadership of his government, this faith has been transformed into progress, turning Silvassa into a cosmopolitan city, thriving with new opportunities for all its residents.

“Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu is not just a Union Territory but a source of pride and heritage. This is why we are transforming the region into a model state known for its holistic development,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister stated how he envisions the region to be recognized for its high-tech infrastructure, modern healthcare services, world-class educational institutes, tourism, blue economy, industrial progress, new opportunities for youth, and women’s participation in development.

“A cable car project is being developed in Diu, offering spectacular views of the Arabian Sea, making the region one of India’s top tourist destinations,” Modi said.

Highlighting the significant connectivity improvements in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, PM Modi said a bullet train station is being built near Dadra, and the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway passes through Silvassa.

“The region is also benefiting from the UDAN scheme, and the local airport is being upgraded to enhance connectivity. The government is committed to ensuring comprehensive development and improving infrastructure in the region,” Modi added.