Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm today; the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has tweeted.

PM Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year where he has offered suggestions to people and sharing the measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

He has also made new announcements at times in the addresses.

Today, he is likely to speak on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, especially the areas that are reporting high rates of cases and also the process of unlocking and relaxation of the curfew imposed by the states and UTs.

It is expected that the Prime Minister would urge the people not to take the situation lightly and follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour despite the process of unlocking and lifting of curfew at various places in the country.

He might also mention the threat of the looming “Third Wave” as predicted by the experts.

The PM is also likely to mention the vaccination programme as more states are asking the Centre to help in the vaccine procurement.

It was on April 20 that PM Modi had last addressed the nation at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

(With agency inputs)