To mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the policy makers in the domain of education and skill development on July 29.

Sudents and teachers from across the country are expected to join the event virtually.

The Prime Minister will also launch multiple initiatives in the education sector on the occasion.

“The Prime Minister will launch the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options to the students in higher education; first year engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for internationalisation of higher education will also be launched,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The initiatives to be launched also include Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students; Indian sign language as a subject at secondary level; NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme for teacher training designed by NCERT; SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels), a competency based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools; and a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.

The National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF) will be also launched during the event.

“These initiatives will mark a significant step towards realisation of the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more vibrant and accessible,” the PMO said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion.

The National Education Policy 2020 approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29, 2020 outlines the vision of India’s new education system.

The new policy replaces the previous National Policy on Education, 1986. It is a comprehensive framework for elementary education to higher education as well as vocational training in both rural and urban India.