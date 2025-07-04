PM meets President Kangaloo, pledges stronger bilateral ties with Trinidad & Tobago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Christine Carla Kangaloo on Friday to discuss ways to strengthen the relationship between India and Trinidad & Tobago.

“Delighted to meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo. Our discussions focused on enhancing the bond between India and Trinidad & Tobago, including boosting economic and cultural linkages,” PM Modi said.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude after being conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the country’s highest national honour.

Advertisement

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Christine Carla Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Government, and the wonderful people of Trinidad & Tobago for bestowing upon me The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. This honour symbolises the eternal friendship between our two countries,” he said.

PM Modi highlighted the strong cultural connection between the two nations. “At every step, one can witness the cultural connect between our countries,” he observed, emphasizing the deep-rooted ties.

He also noted that this is the first time the honour has been conferred on a foreign leader.

“I am deeply honoured that this is the first time this award has been conferred upon a foreign leader. This recognition will further strengthen our resolve to deepen ties with Trinidad & Tobago,” he added.