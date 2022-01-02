PM lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, inaugurating a major development project in the New Year week.

A note from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling Velodrome.

The university project completed at a cost of Rs 700 crore is established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut.

The vision of inculcating sporting culture and establishing world-class infrastructure will be fulfilled through this major step, the PMO note said.

It will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons including 540 male and an equal number of female sportspersons.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered prayers at the Augurnath temple. He also paid floral tribute at Shahid Smarak.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were present at the inauguration programme.