PM to launch Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban today

In a landmark initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation in New Delhi on Friday.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 have been designed to realise the aspiration to make all Indian cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ‘Water Secure’. These flagship missions signify a step forward in the country’s march towards effectively addressing the challenges of rapidly urbanising India and will also help contribute towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Union ministers and urban affairs and ministers of urban development of states & UTs will also be present on the occasion.

SBM-U 2.0 envisions to make all cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ensure grey and black water management in all cities other than those covered under AMRUT, make all urban local bodies as ODF+ and those with a population of less than 1 lakh as ODF++, thereby achieving the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas.

The mission will focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilising the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste and remediation of legacy dumpsites for effective solid waste management. The outlay of SBM-U 2.0 is around ₹1.41 lakh crore.

AMRUT 2.0 aims to provide 100 per cent coverage of water supply to all households in around 4,700 urban local bodies by providing about 2.68 crore tap connections and 100 per cent coverage of sewerage and septage in 500 AMRUT cities by providing around 2.64 crore sewer/ septage connections, which will benefit more than 10.5 crore people in urban areas.

AMRUT 2.0 will adopt the principles of circular economy and promote conservation and rejuvenation of surface and groundwater bodies. The mission will promote data led governance in water management and Technology Sub-Mission to leverage latest global technologies and skills. ‘Pey Jal Survekshan’ will be conducted to promote progressive competition among cities. The outlay of AMRUT 2.0 is around ₹2.87 lakh crore.