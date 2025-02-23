PM lauds sanitation workers and police for efforts to keep Mahakumbh clean

At the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute foundation ceremony in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the remarkable arrangements at Mahakumbh-2025.

He highlighted its grandeur, divinity, Sanatan heritage, cleanliness, and seamless public management, earning national and global praise.

He stated that visitors across India laud the dedication of sanitation workers, who work relentlessly to maintain cleanliness at the sacred gathering. Saluting their unwavering commitment, he acknowledged their round-the-clock service, which ensures a pristine environment.

PM Modi also lauded the police administration for their efficient management and praised the patience, dedication, and humble demeanour of the police personnel.

He noted that their compassionate approach to public service has won the hearts of devotees and visitors alike.

Guided by PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision, sanitation workers are diligently working to maintain cleanliness at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Simultaneously, the police administration is earning accolades for its smooth public management. CM Yogi’s concept of ‘Mitra Police’—police as public-friendly officers—is being realized at Mahakumbh, where officers are assisting devotees with politeness, ensuring a seamless and harmonious experience for all.