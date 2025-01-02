PM lauds Maharashtra govt efforts to ensure development of Maoist-affected areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Maharashtra Government’s efforts to ensure all-round development in remote and Maoist-affected areas.

Responding to a post by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on X, the PM wrote: “I laud the Maharashtra Government’s efforts to ensure all-round development in remote and Maoist-affected areas. This will certainly boost ‘Ease of Living’ and pave the way for even more progress. A special congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Gadchiroli and the surrounding areas!”

His remarks came after 11 Naxalites, who carried a bounty of more than Rs 1 crore, surrendered before the police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli.

The surrendered Naxalites included three division committee members, one deputy commander, and two area committee members. Each of them was given a financial aid package worth Rs 86 lakh to support their new lives.

CM Fadnavis, who was present during the surrender, expressed confidence that Naxalism would soon be eradicated from the state. Mr Fadnavis also visited the Penukonda Police Help Center in Gadchiroli.