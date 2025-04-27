Haryana CM listens to PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme

CM listens to Mann Ki Baat at Bawana, announces Rs 1,200 cr for rural roads & drainage systems
The CM also said that an education hub is being established in North West Delhi’s Narela to empower Delhi’s villages.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Sunday, listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at Sector-18, Panchkula.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Sunday, listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at Sector-18, Panchkula. On the occasion, he also paid floral tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.
Haryana Co-operation and Tourism Minister, Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha MPs, Rekha Sharma, Kartikeya Sharma, Surendra Nagar and several other dignitaries also remained present at the event.
