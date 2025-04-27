New India emerging as a global leader in environmental stewardship: UP

In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to participate in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, encouraging everyone to plant a tree in honour of their mothers on the occasion of World Environment Day, June 5, marking the beginning of the campaign’s first year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the initiative in a post on the social media platform X, highlighting the campaign’s significance. He emphasised that ‘New India’ is emerging as a global leader in environmental conservation.

In his message, the Chief Minister wrote, “The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign offers every Indian an opportunity to deepen their bond with nature. I urge everyone to plant a tree and dedicate it to their mothers on June 5. It’s a noble and meaningful act.”

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, CM Adityanath remarked that trees provide oxygen just as a mother gives life. He lauded this unique campaign as a testament to the Prime Minister’s visionary and compassionate leadership.

Under Chief Minister Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has planted 204.92 crore saplings over the past eight years, including 36.81 crore saplings this year alone. Continuing this momentum, the Forest Department has also commenced preparations to participate actively in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.