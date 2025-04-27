CM listens to Mann Ki Baat at Bawana, announces Rs 1,200 cr for rural roads & drainage systems

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the government is committed to writing a new chapter of development in the national capital, adding that a special fund of Rs 1,200 crore is being allocated for the city’s rural belt to improve roads and drainage systems.

The CM also said that an education hub is being established in North West Delhi’s Narela to empower Delhi’s villages.

The Delhi CM attended a gathering in Outer Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday along with state unit BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj, Mundka MLA Gajendra Drall, and Palam 360 chief Chaudhary Surendra Solanki. They also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast at the venue.

Gupta said that each edition of the PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme enhances public awareness, provides insights on various issues, and inspires good deeds.

Gupta further mentioned that the Delhi government is set to connect 110 villages in rural Delhi to the IGL pipeline and address basic amenities across hundreds of the city’s villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva remarked that PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme clearly conveyed that those attempting to disrupt peace in Kashmir will not be spared, adding that the PM has assured a strong response for terrorists responsible for destabilising J&K.

The Delhi BJP chief further said that PM Modi has consistently fulfilled his promises, expressing confidence that he will ensure justice for innocent people who lost their lives in Pahalgam, as mentioned in the recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

The BJP leader also said that the government led by the party is one that accepts challenges as opportunities to work, and that at both the national and Delhi levels, the party is committed to moving forward by embracing every challenge.