PM lauds Lockheed Martin’s ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday applauded defense major Lockheed Martin’s commitment towards realising the vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World.’

CEO of Lockheed Martin Jim Taiclet met the Prime Minister on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X: “CEO of @LockheedMartin, Jim Taiclet met Prime Minister @narendramodi. Lockheed Martin is a key partner in India-US Aerospace and Defence Industrial cooperation. We welcome its commitment towards realising the vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World.”

